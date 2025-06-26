Omnia Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $1,331,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,820,000 after acquiring an additional 292,137 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $3,531,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $280.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.00. The company has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

