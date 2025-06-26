Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) PT Set at $288.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) has been given a $288.00 target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $236.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.26 and its 200 day moving average is $225.92. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,937,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,844,995,000 after acquiring an additional 54,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,858,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after acquiring an additional 534,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,492,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $808,151,000 after acquiring an additional 255,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,149,000 after acquiring an additional 359,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

