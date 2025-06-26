Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 31.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:DUK opened at $115.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.21 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

