EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after buying an additional 2,270,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after buying an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,541,282,000 after buying an additional 234,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $701,036,000 after buying an additional 159,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,990,000 after buying an additional 365,115 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7%

EOG opened at $119.89 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.