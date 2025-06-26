Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after buying an additional 1,165,955 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,460 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,771 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,903,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,917,000 after buying an additional 40,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,312,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,084,000 after purchasing an additional 123,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. The company has a market cap of $300.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

