iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 311.4% during the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 130,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 98,948 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.