KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $350,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $214.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average is $105.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.