KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 38,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

