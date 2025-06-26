Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 397,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,774,000 after buying an additional 2,965,656 shares during the period. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

