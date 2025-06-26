KPP Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,639 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after buying an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 950.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307,499 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $96.02 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.