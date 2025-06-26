Wealth Management Resources Inc. Purchases 5,166 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,015,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,219 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

