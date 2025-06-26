Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.03 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.