Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

