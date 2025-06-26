Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 5,173 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.