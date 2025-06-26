Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $105.28 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of DoorDash worth $105,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in DoorDash by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in DoorDash by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $232.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.65 and a 200-day moving average of $190.41. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $238.47. The company has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total value of $6,525,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,988.40. The trade was a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.70, for a total transaction of $289,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,475,852.10. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,127 shares of company stock valued at $67,346,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. JMP Securities increased their price target on DoorDash from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.76.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

