Chung Wu Investment Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

