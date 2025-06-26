KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 79,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $286.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus set a $295.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.