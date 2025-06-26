KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,129 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.75.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $387.55 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

