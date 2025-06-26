Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 13,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $271,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,781.20. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.20.

Get Our Latest Report on CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $273.03 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.11 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.