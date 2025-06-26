Insider Selling: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells 17,525 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 17,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.62, for a total value of $8,370,290.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,897,053.48. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $494.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $447.02 and a 200-day moving average of $399.20. The company has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $500.41.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

