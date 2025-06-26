AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,072.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. The trade was a 85.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,999,089. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,485.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,696.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,529.06. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,801.49 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $36.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

