Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 76,648 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,905,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,648 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $90,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

