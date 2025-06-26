Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $487.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $486.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.14. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $422.69 and a 1 year high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. This trade represents a 65.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,279 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

