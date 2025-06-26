Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,068.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,151 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 123.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 390.1% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 48,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $374.05 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $375.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.31.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Argus set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.65.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

