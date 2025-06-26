Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,379,150.88. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $104.31 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

