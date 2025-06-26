Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $601,244,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,143,000 after buying an additional 5,814,581 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,447,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,843,000 after buying an additional 2,508,825 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,746,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,270,000 after buying an additional 1,919,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,660,000 after buying an additional 1,336,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

