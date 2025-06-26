Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 150.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $893.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $768.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.69. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $914.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.39.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

