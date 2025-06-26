PDS Planning Inc Has $30.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $30,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $78.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

