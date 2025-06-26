PDS Planning Inc Has $69.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $69,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

