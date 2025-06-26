Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE FDX opened at $222.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

