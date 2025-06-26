Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $652.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $593.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $656.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

