PDS Planning Inc Purchases 1,020 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after buying an additional 4,464,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $179.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

