Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 2,071 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

