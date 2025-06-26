International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 1.5%

Stryker stock opened at $392.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.