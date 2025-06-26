iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Reduced by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 631.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 428,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

