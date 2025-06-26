American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

American Tower Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AMT opened at $220.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.66. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.