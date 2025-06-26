Atala Financial Inc Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atala Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Atala Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.