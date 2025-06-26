Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Boosted by MFG Wealth Management Inc.

MFG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 2.6% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,746 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $81,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 222.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

