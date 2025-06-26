MFG Wealth Management Inc. Sells 567 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MFG Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 399,008 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,875,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $84,687,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $90.88 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $190.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

