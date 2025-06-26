Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 119.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,856,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after acquiring an additional 478,225 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 457,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.