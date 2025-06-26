Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $545,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

