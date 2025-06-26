Omnia Family Wealth LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4%

CSCO stock opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

