Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Increased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 53,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 868,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,130,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

