iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $609.96 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $581.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.98. The company has a market cap of $591.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.