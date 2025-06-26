Wealth Effects LLC Buys New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.7% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $502.99 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $522.97. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.25 and a 200 day moving average of $374.00.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Glj Research upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.13.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

