Wealth Effects LLC Sells 495 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 222.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 164,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. The trade was a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,470,322 shares of company stock valued at $167,441,630 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $120.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

