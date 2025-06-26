Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.05. The company has a market cap of $200.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $133.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

