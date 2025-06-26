Security National Bank Has $4.58 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,130.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

