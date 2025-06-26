GenTrust LLC Reduces Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 73,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.99. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

