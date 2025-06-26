Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $143.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.